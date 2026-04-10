Senior EDS Program Manager
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a technically demanding automotive environment where EDS product development depends on clear structure, strong coordination, and close customer collaboration. In this role, you will drive program execution across multiple functions and make sure milestones, plans, and reviews stay aligned with both internal development processes and customer expectations.
This assignment combines strategic overview with hands-on delivery leadership. You will bring people together, create momentum, and keep the program focused on timing, cost, and quality. It is a great opportunity for you if you enjoy leading complex development work in an international setting with real impact on delivery.
Job DescriptionYou will lead cross-functional teams through the product development process and create clear direction around goals, milestones, and priorities.
You will define project milestones according to the PDP and synchronize them with customer milestones.
You will shape the project team setup and ensure the right functions are involved at the right time.
You will create action plans, follow up on execution, and remove obstacles that affect progress.
You will plan, prepare, and run project reviews, including PDP gate reviews.
You will own the overall timeline and keep the program on track in terms of timing, cost, and quality.
You will maintain clear customer communication and build strong collaboration across internal and external stakeholders.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Engineering or a similar field.
Good knowledge of MS Office and MS Project.
7 years in a similar internal program environment with experience from at least 2 functional rotations, or 7 years as program manager on automotive industry.
Excellent verbal and written English language skills.
Flexibility to travel for business when needed.
Strong interpersonal, communication, and negotiation skills.
A structured and disciplined way of working, with a clear focus on results and teamwork.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7547826-1940206". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9848070