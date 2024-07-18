Senior Dynamics 365 F&O Developer - Biltema
A Hub AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2024-07-18
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Helsingborg
, Åstorp
, Landskrona
, Båstad
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Dynamics 365 F&O Developer with a background in legacy Dynamics AX to join our development team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing solutions within the Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations platform as well as Dynamics AX. As a Senior Dynamics 365 F&O Developer, you will play a key role in customizing, configuring, and implementing complex solutions to drive business success.
You will also mentor junior developers, share best practices, and contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and standards.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
Lead the development and customization of Dynamics 365 F&O solutions, including legacy Dynamics AX migrations.
Provide technical expertise and guidance to junior developers and stakeholders.
Design and implement integrations with third-party systems and applications.
Implement security, performance, and quality best practices.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure project alignment.
Document and communicate technical specifications, requirements, and solutions.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex issues related to Dynamics 365 F&O and Dynamics AX implementations.
Stay current on industry trends and best practices in Dynamics 365 F&O.
EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.
Extensive experience in developing and deploying modifications and integrations within Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations platform and legacy Dynamics AX.
A good understanding of integration best practices.
In-depth knowledge of X++ and .NET programming languages.
Strong understanding of Dynamics 365 F&O/AX architecture and customization capabilities.
A good understanding of Dynamics ERP processes in general and their relation to the technical architecture.
Excellent communication, collaboration, problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience with Azure DevOps, Power Platform, and other features of the Azure ecosystem.
Proficiency in SQL Server and database management.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
The recruitment process is managed by A-hub. Therefore, Biltema Nordic Services requests that all inquiries regarding the position be directed to A-Hub. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Gerald Boakye gerald@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8805855