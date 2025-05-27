Senior Drill and Blast Engineer
2025-05-27
Boliden is looking for
Senior Drill and Blast Engineer
to Mine Technical Service in Aitik
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be world's most climate-friendly and respected metal provider. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine, and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
The section Mine Technical Service in Aitik consists of teams specialized in Geology, Mine surveying, Mine planning, Drill and blast technology, Geotechnology and Geohydrology and Production technology. We work to create conditions for efficient production and the work is carried out in close collaboration with other sections and departments.
Work duties
As a Drilling and Blasting Engineer, you will be part of the team responsible for planning and optimizing drilling and blasting operations. In this role, you will work on planning and act as an expert on issues and decisions related to drilling, charging, and blasting. You will also be involved in the follow-up and development of drilling and blasting activities to optimize fragmentation and costs. Additionally, you will handle safety-related matters in the field, such as conducting risk assessments and investigations. You will provide support to supervisors and blasting crew in production regarding drilling and blasting questions.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Develop and optimize drill, charge, and blast designs for safe and efficient blasting in an open pit metal mining environment
Plan and schedule drilling and blasting activities in alignment with short- and medium-term mine plans
Supervise the implementation of blast designs, including drill accuracy, loading, and initiation procedures
Conduct post-blast evaluations, fragmentation analysis, and implement improvements based on field data
Ensure all blasting activities comply with internal standards, safety regulations, and environmental guidelines
Maintain accurate records of blast data, charging sheets, powder factors, and vibration monitoring
Collaborate with geology, mine planning, and operations teams to ensure optimal ore recovery and wall control
Provide technical support and training to junior engineers, operators, and contractors
Liaise with explosives suppliers and ensure proper handling, storage, and usage of blasting materials
Key accountabilities as a Senior Drill and Blast Engineer will include
Overseeing Drill and Blast technical processes.
Guide a team of 3 personnel, consisting of design technicians and coordinators
Deliver safe, efficient, and cost-effective drill and blast outcomes aligned with production and geotechnical objectives
Ensure drilling and blasting operations meet or exceed safety, environmental, and regulatory compliance standards
Improve fragmentation quality, minimize dilution and ore loss, and maintain stable pit walls
Monitor and control drilling and blasting KPIs (e.g., drill productivity, powder factor, vibration levels)
Drive continuous improvement initiatives through blast performance analysis and technology integration
Support budget control by optimizing explosive consumption and drilling efficiency
Act as a key technical advisor in daily pit operations, contributing to overall mine productivity
Foster a high-performance culture through mentoring, communication, and cross-functional collaboration
The position is full-time, permanent positions based in Aitik. The starting date is subject to agreement.
Education/experience
We are looking for you who have a mining engineering education or as the company sees as equivalent and with a minimum of 8 years' experience in the mining industry, specifically working as a Drill and Blast Engineer in open pit mining operations. Previous experience in using Deswik or equivalent for mine design and scheduling software is meritorious and electronic detonator experience is an advantage. An internationally recognized blasting certification is a merit for this position.
You have previous experience in operations or short-term planning. Skills in using Deswik or equivalent for blast pattern creation and scheduling software is an advantage, as is experience from business improvement processes. You have the ability to conduct technical analysis relating to all areas of drill and blast.
Qualifications
As a person, you are open, result oriented and communicative. You are structured, thorough and have good collaborative skills. You like to work independently as well as in a team. You lead, encourage and participate in developing ways of working and optimizing production. Personal qualities will be highly valued.
The work requires good knowledge of Swedish (or willingness to learn) and English, both spoken and written. Category B driving license is a requirement.
You who apply share our fundamental values, care, courage and responsibility. We strive for diversity among our employees with regard to gender, age, ethnicity, etc. With us, all employees actively participate to achieve a safe and good working environment, work environment issues have the highest priority.
Information
Further information Mine Planning Manager, Serkan Erkara +46(0)70-811 06 77, serkan.erkara@boliden.com
. Senior Drill and Blast Engineer, Emre Terzi +46(0)70-912 17 33, emre.terzi@boliden.com
Union information
Ledarna ledarna.aitik@boliden.com
, Unionen unionen.aitik@boliden.com
, SACO saco.aitik@boliden.com
Application
Every journey to Boliden is different, what will yours look like? We work actively to increase diversity in our workplace and welcome all applicants.
Questions regarding your application: Talent Acquisition Partner Britt-Marie Persson, 070-601 74 95, britt-marie.persson@boliden.com
Application deadline is June 17, 2025
Selection and interviews take place continuously. Therefore, do not wait to send in your application, the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Contact from recruitment and staffing companies is avoided as we handle the recruitment ourselves.
