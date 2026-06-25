Senior Digital Designer
Bold Stockholm AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bold Stockholm AB i Stockholm
We are Bold. An international brand consultancy shaping identities and experiences that move culture, commerce, and industry forward.
Across our studios in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and London, we unite strategic thinking, curiosity, and passion to build brands that stand for something. Brands that break convention. Brands that last.
The Role
Bold's Stockholm studio is currently looking for a new Senior Digital Designer to join the team.
This is a senior role for someone who understands how brand lives and evolves in digital environments. Someone who takes ownership of projects from early concept through to final delivery, shaping ideas, defining systems and making sure what we create holds up across every touchpoint.
You'll work across brand identity, digital experiences, design systems, and product interfaces, translating brand strategy into scalable systems, interaction principles and product-ready design. Sometimes starting from scratch, sometimes evolving what already exists. You're deeply hands-on. The details, the interactions, the feel of the final output. These aren't afterthoughts. They're where the work lives.
The expectation isn't just that things look good. It's that they work: consistently, intelligently, and at scale.
What We're Looking For
Digital-first thinking. You understand the realities of designing for digital products and platforms. You think in systems, flows, and behaviours. Not just surfaces.
Creative judgement. You know what makes work feel right. You can articulate why something works, what's missing, and how to make it better.
Bridging brand and UX. You're as comfortable thinking about a visual identity as you are about an interaction model. You understand how digital experience connects to brand, and how both connect to business outcomes.
Craft and precision. Typography, motion, interaction, consistency. High standards across all of it, details aren't an afterthought.
Collaboration and guidance. You work well with others and elevate the people around you. You give clear, constructive feedback and know when to push, refine, or simplify.
Fluent with new tools. You're paying close attention to how AI and emerging tools are reshaping digital design, and you're already finding ways to use them in your process. Not as a gimmick , as part of how good work gets made now, and could be made even better in the future.
What Drives You
You care as much about how things work as how they look. You're driven by building things that hold up in the real world. Experiences that people actually use. You've built things you're proud of, and you're looking for a place to build more.
Location
This role is based in Stockholm. We operate on a hybrid model with three days a week in the studio. If you're relocating, we'll provide guidance and support throughout the Swedish work and residence visa process.
Studio Culture
We're a studio that takes its work seriously without taking itself too seriously. Our Nordic roots shape how we operate: flat structures, genuine collaboration, and a real commitment to life outside the studio. We set aside half a day each week for creative pursuits or learning, not as a perk, but because we believe good work comes from people who stay curious.
We're looking for someone who adds to the range of perspectives around the table, while sharing a belief in the kind of environment where people do their best work, and feel good doing it.
Benefits
Wellness allowance, pension, lunch benefit, computer, phone, art lottery, and more. Generous paid leave on top of Swedish public holidays, plus dedicated weekly time for creative pursuits and personal development.
How to Apply
Send us your portfolio and a few words about where you are in your career and why Bold feels like the right move. That's all we need to get started. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bold Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556823-3216), https://boldscandinavia.com/
Tulegatan 13 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9979858