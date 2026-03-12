Senior Digital Buyer needed!
Are you strategic, proactive, and results-driven? Do you enjoy leading complex negotiations and influencing stakeholders across teams and markets? Are you ready to drive global sourcing initiatives and deliver measurable business results? Then this might be your next step!
About the position
We are looking for a Senior Digital Buyer for our client, a well-known company within the automotive industry. You will be working from the office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will be responsible for driving global category strategies and translating them into actionable sourcing plans that deliver measurable business results. You will work closely with internal stakeholders and suppliers to secure strong commercial agreements, improve supplier performance, and proactively manage supply risks while supporting the company's overall business objectives.
Responsibilities:
Lead and implement global category strategies and translate them into actionable sourcing plans
Negotiate contracts and commercial agreements to secure optimal terms and cost savings
Drive supplier performance improvements in line with defined KPIs
Engage and influence internal stakeholders to ensure alignment with business priorities and goals
Manage complex negotiations and discussions with a focus on maximizing business value
Proactively identify and mitigate supply risks while leveraging market opportunities
Collaborate with procurement teams across the group to maximize synergies and shared strategies
Your characteristics
For this role, a successful candidate is strategic, results-driven, and confident in leading negotiations and influencing stakeholders. You are proactive, adaptable, and able to navigate complex situations while maintaining focus on business value. Strong communication and collaboration skills are essential, as is the ability to work effectively across teams and markets to drive performance and deliver measurable outcomes.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
5+ years of strategic procurement experience, with at least 3 years in an IT Procurement role
Experience in category management, procurement, and negotiation, complemented by strong analytical capabilities, including the ability to conduct spend analysis and opportunity assessments.
BSc (or higher) in Business Administration, Economics or Technical discipline from a university
Full proficiency in MS office, specifically Excel and PowerPoint
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-12-31. Start 2026-05-01.
