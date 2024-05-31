Senior Diagnostic Engineer at Electromobility
2024-05-31
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
This role is part of Electromobility, which is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and was created to be at the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility that is CampX.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Energy Storage System "ESS" Diagnostics group is responsible for the design and development of diagnostic solutions for on- and off-board diagnostics of ESS used in all of Volvo's electric products, such as buses, trucks, construction equipment, and marine applications. It covers the entire lifecycle of batteries, starting from breaking down requirements in the design phase, to repair, refurbishing, remanufacturing at the end of life, and all stages in between. This group is part of the Battery Management System (BMS) Section, which is responsible for the complete BMS - including the electronic hardware (HW), electrical architecture, and the software (SW) for control and diagnostics of ESS.
We are now looking for new colleagues to join the ESS Diagnostics team as "System & Software Diagnostic Engineer", working with the development of diagnostic functions and solutions for monitoring ESS, with special focus on reman and refurbishment.
What will you do?
• Gather and comprehensively analyze the incoming high-level system requirements.
• Develop, review, and keep the ESS diagnostic requirements updated for supplier software.
• Engage in productive discussions with the supplier to ensure alignment with requirements.
• Actively participate in project team meetings to provide valuable input.
• Represent the BMS diagnostic function within cross-functional teams, contributing at both system and component levels.
• Take charge of software quality matters, including root cause identification and driving effective solutions.
• Prepare diagnostic definitions for in-house software development.
• Craft system verification test cases and conduct thorough analysis of test results.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position, you are a team player with strong collaboration & networking skills and have an analytical and open mindset. You also have the willingness to learn and take more responsibility.
To succeed in this role, you need:
• Master of science in control systems, mechatronics, electrical engineering, signal processing, engineering physics, or equivalent.
• Minimum 3-5 years' of experience from one of the following fields or similar:
o Automotive diagnostic functions development
o Automotive System engineering
o ESS in marine or industrial machines
• Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
• Good skills in Embedded software development and requirement handling.
• Good skills in in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, J1939, UDS protocol, etc.)
• Good skills in diagnostic concepts.
Meritorious, if you are familiar with:
• CANalyzer, Scan tool
• Jira
• System weaver
• AUTOSAR, ISO 26262, SAE-J1979
• Automotive Regulations, Standards and practices for Functional Safety and Cyber Security
• Calibration tool(s) for example ETAS INCA or ATI Vision
• MATLAB Simulink/TargetLink
Are you the person we are looking for? Send in your application today!
Also, feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Hiring Manager: Haytham Aboud
E-mail address: Haytham.aboud@volvo.com
