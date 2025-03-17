Senior DevOps Engineer
2025-03-17
We are searching for a talented and innovative professional with expertise in cloud architecture, DevOps, and modern application development. The ideal candidate should demonstrate a strong technical background, problem-solving abilities, and experience in implementing secure, cost-efficient, and high-performance solutions.
Responsibilities:
Apply the AWS Well-Architected Framework to enhance Operational Excellence, Security, Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimization, and Sustainability.
Work with Valhalla and Graphhopper APIs for routing and network analysis, including creating custom datasets and performing map tile and way ID extractions.
Develop GitHub CI pipelines with GitHub Actions, g with AWS services to reduce deployment errors by 80-90%.
Leverage Agile methodologies to efficiently track, manage, and complete tasks.
Implement cloud security best practices, achieving significant reductions in security incidents and ensuring regulatory compliance.
Research and integrate emerging cloud technologies to enhance operations and reduce costs.
Ensure alignment with industry regulations and security compliance standards.
Manage DevOps processes for AI/ML application development and deployment.
Utilize Azure DevOps, Azure database management, and Blob Storage for optimal performance.
Administer Azure services with Docker and Kubernetes, including AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service) and EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service).
Skills & Qualifications:
Strong experience with cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure.
Proficiency in CI/CD tools and workflows, particularly GitHub Actions and automation.
Familiarity with routing and network analysis tools like Valhalla and Graphhopper APIs.
Expertise in Docker and Kubernetes for containerized cloud services.
Knowledge of Agile methodologies for project and task management.
Demonstrated ability to implement secure and compliant cloud-based solutions.
Skilled in evaluating and adopting new technologies to optimize costs and performance.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
Semicon Service Nordic AB
Torneågatan 37 Kista
Kista Kontakt
kavita singh hr@semiconservicenordic.com
