Senior Development Engineer to Bulk Production
Phadia AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-09-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Work Schedule
Standard (Mon-Fri)
Environmental Conditions
Office
Job Description
How will you be able to contribute ?
We are looking for a Senior Development Engineer to Bulk Production, Production Allergy in Uppsala. The production is both in small scale laboratory processes, and large scale machine processes.
You will ensure EHS development within Bulk production by giving support to the production staff and participation in projects, but also reporting of emissions to authorities.
This role will have a phenomenal opportunity to build a strong network within production and to develop within the EHS area. Since the work includes training of production staff you will also be given a chance to develop your leadership abilities.
More about the job
• Together with the group work with EHS development.
• Participate in the project organisation.
• Perform root cause analysis in collaboration with production to eliminate EHS risks.
• Facilitate risk analysis and train staff in chemical handling.
• Support own manager with knowledge within your area before decisions.
• Be a member of the management team for Bulk Production.
Who are we looking for?
We want an Engineer, preferably within chemical engineering, with experience of chemical handling and other EHS matters.
It is meritorious with work experience from manufacturing within Life Science and LEAN concepts. Experience from working with ATEX is a plus.
We are searching an individual that are taking ownership and delivering on promises, while being low ego and communicative. We assume the ability to be net working and collaborate with other functions. This is essential to make it possible to ensure good Environmental, Health and Security development within the production area.
It is also needed that you are able to both speak and write fluently in English and Swedish.
Apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Jobbnummer
8912678