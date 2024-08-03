Senior Development Engineer
Höganäs AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Höganäs Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Höganäs
2024-08-03
, Bräcke
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Höganäs AB i Höganäs
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an expert within the field of battery technologies and want to join our team on the journey where you can really contribute in shaping the future of the company? This is an invitation to come onboard the PM Material Development group, within the PMT Division, to developing materials and procedures for battery applications.
About the position
As the Senior Development Engineer within the PM Material Development group, within the PMT Division, you will play an important role in developing new precursor materials suitable for battery application as well as relevant evaluation methods and procedures connected with of our production technologies. The position is crucial for developing new and innovative precursor powder material and process solutions for battery applications. All development will be focused on finding sustainable material product solutions since the company has an ambitious climate road map with the goal to be near net zero in CO2 emissions until 2037.
The main tasks of this position are to:
• drive precursor material development and characterization work for battery applications
• cooperate with the Process Development group for establishing a suitable production route for such products
• communicate new findings in the department and within the Höganäs Group
• support the Höganäs Group and customers with material and processing recommendations for new and existing applications.
You will be responsible for planning and drive material development and characterization activities in accordance with the goals of the department and act as a Project Manager to manage projects. Together with other groups you will work on a strategy for developing the battery application area and identify the needs for laboratory facilities and decide on the group's approach on this aspect.
As an expert for materials used in battery applications you will supervise thesis workers and coach team members as well as generate, analyze and present technical papers on material properties and processing recommendations for presentation at conferences and seminars.
This position is a permanent position localized in Höganäs, Sweden.
Your profile
You have an engineering/science educational background in Materials Chemistry, Battery Science Engineering, Material Physics or Materials Science (or equivalent). You have a minimum five years of work experience of managing material development.
You have knowledge on material characterization and testing as well as battery technologies and the materials used for those.
The development work is run in close collaboration with other parts of the PMT division like Process Development, Application Development and Product Management as well as other parts of the Höganäs Group and with frequent interaction with external partners (customers, laboratory, OEM's, universities etc.), therefore you need the ability to collaborate and create broad networks of contacts globally both internally and externally.
You are fluent in English, both in written and spoken language. It is a merit if you have language skills in Swedish.
Benefits
With proximity to the wonderful surroundings of the Kullahalvön, Höganäs offers you stimulating and developing work tasks as well as good conditions for holidays, pensions, insurance, and skills development. We encourage our employees to live a healthy life and offer all employees a wellness allowance as well as free access to a gym and fitness room. We believe that a good work-life balance is important and therefore offer flexible working methods. As an employee, you also receive reduced working hours, subsidised lunch, and profit sharing.
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. Höganäs ambition is to lead the transformation to better meet the needs of tomorrow and become the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powder on a global scale - join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions.
More about Höganäs
Höganäs is the world leader in the market for metal powders, with a yearly capacity of 500,000 tons. Höganäs' vision is to inspire the industry to make more with less, and its ambition is to be the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powders. In close cooperation with customers, Höganäs develops tomorrow's solutions for automotive components, electrical motors, brazing, surface coating, and additive manufacturing. Höganäs operates 16 production centres across the globe and has a workforce of 2,400 employees. The turnover for 2022 was EUR1.15 billion. Höganäs, which was founded in 1797, is owned by Lindéngruppen and Wallenberg-owned FAM.
Interested?
We have an ongoing recruitment while the ad is published. Welcome with your application, latest at 2024-09-01. Ersättning
According to the agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Kontakt
Manager PM Material Development
Dimitris Chasoglou Dimitris.Chasoglou@hoganas.com +46738665383 Jobbnummer
8822271