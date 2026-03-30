Senior Developer / Solution Architect Card Issuing & Banking
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
LTM - a Larsen & Toubro company - is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest and most disruptive enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI - enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value.
Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns business outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it.
Job Summary
We are seeking a Senior Developer/Solution Architect with a strong background in card issuing, databases and Python. Also deep knowledge of banking systems, invoicing, BIN, credit assessments, onboarding, and direct debit ('autogiro').
Main Responsibilities:
Act as a senior developer initially, with the ability to take on the role of technical leader for our card issuing platform.
Design and oversee the development of scalable, secure, and compliant solutions.
Contribute practical technical expertise in both design and implementation phases.
Collaborate closely with product owners, developers, and external partners to align business goals with technical solutions.
Drive architectural decisions and best practices for card issuing, transaction processing, and related payment flows.
Ensure that solutions meet PCI DSS, DORA (bank regulations), and other relevant standards and regulatory requirements.
Be a mentor and support development teams through technical leadership and knowledge transfer.
Competencies:
Extensive experience in card issuing (mandatory).
Understanding of the payment ecosystem (acquiring, processing, clearing, settlement).
Documented experience as Tech Lead, Solution Architect, or Senior Developer in complex and business-critical environments.
Backend - Python.
Develop and maintain Oracle SQL and PL/SQL code, or other in-depth database expertise.
Maintain applications built in FastAPI and Django.
Databases (SQL; experience with Oracle PL/SQL is a plus).
Cloud-based architecture (Oracle, AWS, GCP, or Azure).
Containers and orchestration (Docker, Kubernetes).
Infrastructure as code (Terraform, Ansible).
Linux experience.
Familiarity with frontend (React/JavaScript) is a plus, but the role focuses more on architecture and backend.
Knowledge in security, encryption, and compliance frameworks relevant to payments and card issuing.
Excellent communication skills and ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Personal Attributes:
A consultant mindset - self-directed, solution-oriented, and used to working with a high degree of independence.
Strategic and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving abilities.
Comfortable in fast-changing, highly complex environments.
Collaborative and supportive leader who can inspire and guide technical teams.
What You Can Expect:
Become a part of one of the fastest growing IT-services companies in the world
Organization driven by team spirit and technology
Entrepreneurial culture where you can influence and grow
Be in charge of your own career
Work life balance
Market benefits
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668), https://ltm.com Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
9828933