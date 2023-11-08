Senior Developer ServiceNow & .NET | Enterprise Application
2023-11-08
Experis AB is an IT consulting company, which is part of Manpower Group.https://www.experis.se/sv/om-oss
The role also requires that you have experience of working in complex environments where many systems are integrated. You should also have good communication skills as cooperation with both the development team and the business stakeholders is central. We believe you are a strong problem solver and interested in exploring new technologies.
Location: Gothenburg
Requirements:
• 12+ years experience working with Enterprise IT, ITSM, ServiceNow and .NET.
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology or a related field.
• Experience in ITIL processes and ServiceNow modules CMDB, administration, Service Portal & Catalog, Incident & Request Management, Change & Release Management and Knowledge.
• Extensive experience with programing and web technologies primarily web services, REST API, C#.NET, ASP.NET, MVC, Javascript, CSS, HTML5, Python, Jquery, Json.
• Solid knowledge of working with different databases and application servers.
• Extensive practical experience from working in several projects with Agile/Scrum software development pro methodology cess.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
