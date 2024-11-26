Senior Developer - Göteborg
We are looking for an experienced Senior Developer with expertise in Identity and Access Management (IAM) to join WirelessCar and strengthen their dynamic team. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment, values knowledge sharing, and is passionate about driving technical solutions forward. You will play a key role in contributing to both the success of the team and the solutions they deliver.
Key Responsibilities:
• Implement and manage IAM solutions using OpenID Connect, OAuth2, Keycloak, and EntraID.
• Develop and maintain applications using Java, Python, and React.
• Build, deploy, and maintain services in AWS environments.
• Collaborate closely with team members and stakeholders to drive technical solutions forward, ensuring high quality and efficient delivery.
Required Skills:
• Extensive experience in delivering IAM solutions using technologies such as OpenID Connect, OAuth2, Keycloak, and EntraID.
• Strong knowledge of API security and authorization mechanisms.
• Proficiency in Java for backend development.
• A solid understanding of REST and Web APIs.
• Experience with DevOps and a DevOps mindset.
• Practical experience with AWS Cloud Services.
• Familiarity with Python.
Nice-to-Have Skills:
Proficiency in React for frontend development.
What We Are Looking For:
• A collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues.
• A motivated individual who takes ownership and drives solutions forward.
• Someone passionate about advocating for IAM initiatives and supporting strategic transformation.
• Willingness to be in the office at least two days per week.
• Curious and eager to learn new technologies, programming languages, and services.
Additional Information:
We offer continuous recruitment, meaning the assignment may close before the official deadline. We recommend applying as soon as possible if the role interests you.
Benefits:
We offer a fast and efficient payment solution, so you don't have to wait for long payment cycles. Payments are made within 3-5 days after your timesheet is approved, which is included as standard in most of our contracts with no extra effort on your part.
Language Proficiency:
Language Proficiency:
English (Expert)
