Senior Design Researcher
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Design Researcher - AstraZeneca/Evinova - Gothenburg - 12-month consultancy assignment
The Evinova Design team enables better experiences and outcomes for patients and researchers by crafting digital solutions for clinical trials. Design is central to our innovation process, from opportunity identification and early-stage idea generation, through detailed design of digital solutions, until adaptation and scale-up within clinical studies.
As a Senior Design Researcher, you will be part of the research and human factors team, responsible for the human insights that inspire and inform our products. Our work spans from foundational and generative research that informs early-stage innovation, to evaluative research and in-market experiments that drive continuous improvement. Drawing on a broad toolkit of qualitative and quantitative methods, we select those that are most relevant to the strategy and design choices we need to make. We work at pace across multiple initiatives, while maintaining methodological and ethical integrity.
As internal champions for human-centred design, we help build capability, involve cross-functional teams in the research process, make research insights systematically available and usable, and continuously evolve our research toolkit.
On a typical project you will:
• Scope the required research activities based on a deep understanding of the project goals, business requirements, underlying scientific foundations, and enabling technologies.
• Plan and conduct foundational, generative, and evaluative research.
• Synthesise research outcomes into impactful models and frameworks - such as archetypes, journeys, and user requirement specifications.
• Contribute to an expansive, interdisciplinary research practice that takes advantage of the varied perspectives and contributions of our product, technology, data, strategy, and science teams.
Requirements:
• Five to 10 years of professional experience doing research in a product or service design context, preferably in healthcare or life sciences
• Proficiency in human-centred design methods, familiarity with agile design principles and ways of working
• Affinity with Evinovas/AstraZeneca's values, and a passion for crafting digital health solutions that combine the best of design and science
• Strong collaboration, presentation, and storytelling skills
• Willingness to travel for research, project delivery, and client meetings
Desirables:
• Experience in healthcare and/or digital health
• Non-linear career paths and diverse life experiences that enrich your perspective
• Familiarity with clinical trials and the drug development lifecycle
• A second language (and every additional language is a plus!)
Start date: 2nd June
Join Evinova and help enable global life sciences to accelerate better health outcomes.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
E-post: Hays.52132.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900959". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9311957