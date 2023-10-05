Senior Design Engineer - Mechanical-Piping
Northvolt AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Mechanical-Piping Design Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing ETT and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
As a Lead Mechanical-Piping Design Engineer, you are responsible for reviewing and coordinating the piping, mechanical and HVAC design for the different Northvolt Cathode Active Material factories. You are to work across all project life cycles and exciting Northvolt factories across Sweden in dynamic & multi-cultural team.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Responsible for design review of piping and mechanical datasheets, equipment lists, piping layouts, isometrics, stress analysis, HVAC specifications, flow schematics, and more.
Gather piping and mechanical design requirements from different disciplines and coordinate with other discipline designs.
Lead piping and mechanical design for designated area(s), support design contractors, and ensure quality assurance of engineering activities.
Provide technical support to planning, construction, commissioning teams, and work towards successful handover of design documentation.
Identify scope and schedule changes, and participate in design reviews, acceptance tests, and project studies.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A degree in mechanical engineering.
5-10 years experience with similar role in industrial and plant layout design, preferably in both greenfield and brownfield settings.
Excellent English written and oral skills
Experience with 3D design tools such as Navisworks, PDMS, Plant3D
Bonus points for:
Familiar with Swedish codes, standards, and regulations are an advantage.
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Experience with 2D design tools, such AutoCAD, would be an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8169290