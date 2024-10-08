Senior Delivery Specialist
10 Chambers AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 10 Chambers AB i Stockholm
10 Chambers is a fully funded scale-up game studio backed by Tencent and based in the beautiful city of Stockholm, Sweden. We are an ambitious, creative, and collaborative team with a lifelong love for games.
We are now working on our next project, a cooperative heist FPS in a techno-thriller setting - Den of Wolves. Originated and directed by Ulf Andersson, the game designer of Payday the Heist & Payday 2.
As a Senior Delivery Specialist, you will support the development team with functional and qualitative testing of gameplay mechanics and features at multiple stages of development. You will be the internal expert of our games, working closely together with our product teams as an embedded tester.
Example of responsibilities
Identifying, isolating, and finding reproduction steps for bugs and presenting them in a well-organized and structured manner on our bug tracking software
Continuously improve our test processes and methodologies, staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices
Provide guidance and mentorship to more junior team members, helping to develop their skills and expertise
Assist in the creation and maintenance of test plans, test cases, and other testing documentation
Provide valuable feedback on our games and be a part of discussions relating to all aspects of game quality
Promote a collaborative relationship between the delivery team and the other departments
Assist in demoing our games on events and with partners
Required Qualifications
6+ years of professional testing experience in the video games industry
Proven expertise in testing methodologies, conventions, and tools, with a deep understanding of testing best practices
Expertise in bug tracking software (e.g. JIRA), with experience in configuring and using bug tracking tools to maximize efficiency and effectiveness
Strong mentorship skills, with the ability to guide junior team members
Team player and problem solver
Contribute with a positive attitude
Efficient time and self-organization skills
Excellent command of English (Swedish is not a requirement)
Why join 10 chambers?
Be part of an ambitious team which also practices work life balance through working hours and generous health benefits
Learn as part of a collaborative team and grow with a fast-expanding company
Opportunity to make a real difference to the success of 10 Chambers
The position is on-site in our Stockholm office
About us
We want an open and inclusive work environment where everybody is valued, feels safe, is treated equally and with respect. At 10 Chambers we welcome everyone regardless of gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Today our team consists of 20+ different nationalities and the office language is English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 10 Chambers AB
(org.nr 559047-9977) Jobbnummer
8943800