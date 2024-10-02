Senior Delivery Manager
2024-10-02
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to user and market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform. The foundational layers to enable this future are connectivity, processing power, memory, operating systems and common enablers.
We are currently on a journey of scaling up the digital experience platform, and you will be part of shaping the future of modern product development!
We're looking for a Senior Delivery Manager to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
You will collaborate with highly skilled product managers, engineers, and designers in a cross-functional setup. Your role will be to bridge the gap between our agile process for developing the new electronic and digital platform (DXP) and the Electrolux stage-gate process (PDCL) used for developing other electromechanical components of our next-generation smart appliances.
In detail, you will:
Be DXs primary point of contact towards the appliance development project for the PDCL projects that utilize the DX platform.
Represent the Digital Experience organization (DX) in formal PDCL ceremonies, such as checkpoints, change requests, and reviews with the steering committee.
Deeply understand the PDCL project scope and lead the deliverables expected from DX.
Drive project plans and delivery alignments towards the DX product teams.
Collaborate with people from other parts of the organization in the projects.
Help bridging the differences between agile and waterfall methodologies.
Who you are:
A Project Leader, Program Manager, or Delivery manager with 7+ years of background with both traditional project processes, preferably with a PMI / PMP certification.
You possess solid experience with Agile, Lean, SAFe, or other scaled agile frameworks.
You have proven experience working on consumer electronics and hardware/electronics development projects.
You boast a successful track record of leading at least one complete industrial project life cycle from start to finish.
You have led or been highly involved in organizational transformation and digitalization initiatives.
You have a diplomatic and pragmatic mindset and understand how to navigate in large and complex organizations.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contribute to a highly collaborative environment that enables a deeply technical cross-functional team to flourish.
Organizational Grit - have a high degree of maturity adapting to current organizational needs
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
Communication - effectively exchange information and ideas with confidence and respect, being able to demonstrate progress, raise issues, and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Problem solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; outcome - as opposed to task - orientation.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
You will be part of a dynamic international team, where English is the natural language. At our Global Headquarters we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof, and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8932204