Senior Data & AI Platform Architect
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
The Data Platform Team at Electrolux is dedicated to empowering data-driven decision-making and innovation with a robust, scalable and secure data platform built on Azure using data mesh architecture. Our team designs and implements data mesh architecture that promotes autonomy and agility across the organization. We work closely with cross-functional teams including data scientists, product architects and data engineers to understand requirements, iterate solutions and deliver value-driven outcomes. We implement best practices for data governance, access control and compliance, leveraging latest tools and industry standards.
As a Senior Data & AI Platform Architect, you will design, develop, implement and support the Global Data and AI platform based in Azure. Key tasks include working with Cloud infrastructure, Enterprise Architecture, Data Engineering and Data science teams in deploying solutions. The work contains multidisciplinary technologies such as Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), and containerization. Together with Data compliance and Domain teams, you will ensure that data is managed and consumed in accordance with Electrolux security and compliance policies
What you'll do:
Design and implement scalable, secure and high availability applications on Microsoft Azure utilizing components such as Azure Databricks, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Data Factory, Event Hubs, Kubernetes clusters etc.
Build platform strategies aligned with business objectives.
Architect and maintain CI/CD process, pipelines and scripts.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to Platform, Product and Engineering teams
Lead platform related project initiatives
Proactively monitor and manage resources and services to ensure optimal performance and cost efficiency.
Proactively work to prevent Data exfiltration i.e., prevent data theft, data extrusion, data exportation, and data leakage
Develop and maintain documentation of processes and tools related to the data platform
Keep abreast of emerging technology trends and proactively look for opportunities to improve the Data & AI platform
Assist Platform operations team in troubleshooting issues, deploying new tools and technologies.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, IT or related field with at least 5 years of relevant experience.
Fluent in English with excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail and excellent interpersonal skills to interact with technical and non-technical users
Experience with Policy based access controls, Azure Databricks, Storage, Data Factory, Airflow, Event hubs is required
Experience in designing and building containerized applications using Docker, Kubernetes or similar is preferred
Proven experience in using Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Azure BICEP or similar), writing CI/CD pipelines (Azure DevOps or similar) and code source control (Git)
Solid understanding of network concepts including VNET, subnet, NSG, VPN, ExpressRoute, and firewall.
Microsoft Certifications like Azure Solutions Architect Expert is a plus
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8667064