Senior Data Engineer
Codento AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Codento AB i Stockholm
Google Cloud Journey as a Senior Data Engineer at Codento
Do you want to be among the best of Google Cloud technology and be an integral part of growing new business in Sweden, as well as our Nordic growth journey? Do you thrive in an empathetic, low-hierarchical, self-directed, and entrepreneurial work environment? If so, Codento might have the perfect opportunity for you!
At Codento, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional value to customers across diverse industries through the power of cloud technology, software solutions, and AI.
Google Cloud stands out as the fastest-growing cloud platform, and the demand for expertise in this domain is soaring. As our Swedish team expands, we're on the lookout for a talented Senior Data Engineer to tackle complex consulting projects.
Your tasks during our growth journey:
As a Senior Data Engineer at Codento, you work in responsible consultant positions by planning and utilizing the opportunities brought by cloud technologies to help our customers.
This means you'll be challenged with different problems within the AI and Cloud landscape, which you solve with the help of other Codento experts.
You work with cloud technology tools that deepen and expand your already possessed know-how. You will learn a lot, especially about Google Cloud, and that is also expected of you in this position.
You will also be working closely with our friends at Google Cloud as well as our Codento Nordic teams.
Read the next section to learn what this means technology-wise.
When you join us, we expect you to have:
Must-haves
Data Engineering technologies (Designing end-to-end data pipelines, data warehousing, transactional and NoSQL databases, integrations/APIs, data modeling)
Python and SQL skills are essential
Cloud experience Google Cloud is a big plus
Good skills in working with different stakeholders and a desire to understand the customer's business
Excellent communication skills
Nice-to-haves
Having a strong understanding of the consulting/service business
Track record of leading projects/teams
Know-how in Business Intelligence tools
Valid Google Cloud Certification
Growth / entrepreneurial mindset
Swedish language capabilities
Why should you choose Codento?
We provide a vibrant and exciting work environment where you can grow and boost your personal development by using cutting-edge technologies while working on helping our customers solve complex business challenges. We have a small but growing enthusiastic team located in the city of Stockholm.
What we expect from everyone (our values):
Pioneering: The ability to confidently navigate change and a strong hunger for learning new skills.
Perseverance: Determination and a shared commitment to achieving our common objectives.
Empathy: The capacity to empathize and collaborate effectively with others.
When you join Codento, you join a brilliant team of technology experts who are also welcoming and empathetic.
Interested? Wondering about something?
Apply via the link to our recruitment system! The form is easy and quick to fill. At least leave either your CV or/and LinkedIn profile and answer the multiple choice questions. You can also write a short cover letter if you want.
If you want to know more about us, please visit our website. There you will find many customer cases and blogs from which you can reflect on whether we're a good fit for you. :) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Codento AB
(org.nr 559511-5865), https://codento.com/ Arbetsplats
Codento Kontakt
Perttu Pakkanen perttu.pakkanen@codento.com 0400579239 Jobbnummer
9565990