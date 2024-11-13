Senior Data Engineer

Incluso AB Stockholm / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2024-11-13


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm

We are looking for Data Engineers for a global company in Stockholm with fully remote and 50% onsite (Hybrid) work possibilities.
Requirements:
Cloud scheduler, schedule queries, Cloud run, cloud functions, Google big query and other GCP services,
Dataproc (pyspark) implementation knowledge for pipeline creation,
Cloud composer to orchestrate the pipelines,
Modelling/transformation using dbt,
Infrastructure as a code (IaC) deployment using terraform,
PowerBI for reporting needs,
Good to have previous knowledge of Azure and related services (not mandatory),
Certifications of GCP Data Engineer is helpful,
Cloud certification: any GCP DE certification.

This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso with fully remote or 50% onsite (Hybrid) work possibility. Start is in November/December, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm

Jobbnummer
9010130

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB Stockholm

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm: