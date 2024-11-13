Senior Data Engineer
2024-11-13
We are looking for Data Engineers for a global company in Stockholm with fully remote and 50% onsite (Hybrid) work possibilities.
Requirements:
Cloud scheduler, schedule queries, Cloud run, cloud functions, Google big query and other GCP services,
Dataproc (pyspark) implementation knowledge for pipeline creation,
Cloud composer to orchestrate the pipelines,
Modelling/transformation using dbt,
Infrastructure as a code (IaC) deployment using terraform,
PowerBI for reporting needs,
Good to have previous knowledge of Azure and related services (not mandatory),
Certifications of GCP Data Engineer is helpful,
Cloud certification: any GCP DE certification.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso with fully remote or 50% onsite (Hybrid) work possibility. Start is in November/December, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
