Senior Data Engineer

As part of the Engineering Data Hub, you will join a fast-paced, fun environment where the mission is to deliver trusted data and insights to improve product performance, processes, and customer experiences. The data engineering team bridges the gap between data producers and consumers, aiming to enhance efficiency in data product creation and platform capabilities.
TechStack
Programming Languages: Python, Apache Spark, Bash
Table Formats: Delta
Cloud Platforms: Azure
Data Platforms: Databricks, Snowflake
Other Tools: Docker, GitHub
Good to have:
Minimum 8 years of experience in related fields.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Deep knowledge of modern data architecture principles.
Extensive hands-on experience in data pipeline design, development, and operation.
Comfortable working independently and collaboratively in an agile environment.
Strong understanding of data modeling, data access, and data storage techniques.
Experience with cloud technologies (Azure, AWS).
Knowledge of data privacy and protection tools.
Pragmatic approach to balancing ideal and functional solutions.
Automotive Industry experience.
