Senior Data Engineer - Customer Data Platform
2025-12-23
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
In this role, you will drive the development of reliable, high-quality data products that power H&M's data-driven transformation.
Build, optimize, and support scalable data products end-to-end in line with H&M's data transformation vision.
Design secure, high-performing data products that work as independent units within a Data Mesh architecture.
Develop data-intensive solutions using Python, SQL, and modern cloud technologies.
Manage and enhance CI/CD pipelines, terraform infrastructure, and cloud operations following DevOps principles.
Collaborate with Product Managers and stakeholders to shape product vision and explore new data opportunities.
Enable smooth data sharing and integration across domains and product teams.
Continuously improve engineering practices and reduce technical debt.
Stay up to date with emerging trends in data engineering, analytics, and cloud technologies.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work within the Data Engineering Competence Area in the AI, Analytics & Data Domain, collaborating closely with Product Managers, data product teams, and stakeholders across multiple H&M brands to enable seamless data sharing and integration in a Data Mesh environment. You will also partner with cross-functional teams globally to ensure data products meet business needs and deliver high-quality, reliable data solutions.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Years of experience as a Data Engineer on modern cloud data platforms or advanced analytics environments.
Hands-on expertise in SQL and Python for data processing, automation, and analytics.
Strong understanding of data modeling, relational and NoSQL databases, and data quality practices.
Knowledge of CI/CD principles, infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Terraform), and cloud operations.
Awareness of GDPR and data privacy principles.
Experience building, optimizing, and supporting data products aligned with a target vision.
And people who are...
Proactive, autonomous, and able to drive continuous improvement.
Excellent collaborators with effective communication and problem-solving skills.
Passionate about data engineering, cloud technologies, and innovation.
Comfortable working in cross-functional, global teams to enable data sharing and integration.
Please note that due to the holiday period, application reviews will recommence after January 8th.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound.
30 days holiday
Collective agreement including pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit of 4000 SEK/year
Access to Benifex Benefits Portal
Tech Academy
Communities with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
