Senior Data Engineer - Assortment Analytics
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-02
Job Description
As a Senior Data Engineer, you will lead complex data projects, oversee the design and roadmapping of data infrastructure within product teams, and mentor junior engineers. Leveraging your deep technical expertise and proven experience in designing and implementing robust data solutions, you will contribute to the enhancement of processes and best practices both within the team and across the organization. This role sits within the Assortment Analytics team, where you will help guide the product team in creating stable, scalable, and efficient data systems that effectively meet business needs.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Develop and optimize complex data pipelines, ensuring smooth data flow across multiple domains
Utilize complex SQL querying techniques to extract, manipulate, and analyze data for various business needs
Confidently use programming languages such as Java or Python to write classes, functions, and apply object-oriented programming principles, along with basic unit testing.
Guide junior Data Engineers on tasks and best practices, effectively delegating to promote team growth.
Understand business issues, create data-driven solutions, and present them to stakeholders, ensuring alignment with goals.
Identify optimization opportunities in data systems, plan implementations, and develop risk-mitigation strategies.
Work with stakeholders and teams to drive data initiatives, providing leadership and contributing to the organization's data strategy.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
Applicable working experience or a degree in any technical field such as BSc, BE, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in data engineering, with strong experience in SQL, Python, or similar languages.
Proficiency in data modelling, warehousing, pipeline development, and documentation.
Experience with production methodologies, software development principles, and Agile practices.
Understanding of business needs related to the product scope.
Strong teamwork, communication skills, and stakeholder management.
Deep understanding of cloud technologies and cloud development, as well as the ability to select appropriate, cost-effective tools for different tasks.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. At H&M, we offer endless opportunities to grow - whether you're deepening your technical expertise or expanding your business acumen. We believe in people, teamwork, and entrepreneurial spirit. Here, you can be yourself and make a real impact. We welcome your application regardless of gender, age, gender expression, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs, origin, or background. Apply now with your CV - we look forward to hearing from you!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9717995