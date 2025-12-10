Senior Data Architect

2025-12-10


Description:

We are looking for a senior data architect who will work in a BI & Analytics area called Parts Sales within Volvo Trucks.

This person should be able to understand business stakeholders and translate their needs into technical solutions.

Candidate must have

• Demonstrated experience as a Data Architect handling architectural responsibilities on large-scale implementations.
• Deep expertise in Azure Data Services, Databricks, and related cloud technologies & tool ecosystem.
• Advanced proficiency in data modeling techniques, including relational, dimensional, NoSQL & GraphDB models.
• Strong knowledge of API design, event-driven architectures, and streaming platforms (e.g., Kafka).
• Familiarity with AI/ML integration, enabling seamless incorporation of AI models into enterprise workflows.
• Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, Azure DevOps, and infrastructure automation.
• Skilled in SQL, Python, and PySpark for data engineering and architectural validation.
• Solid understanding of data governance frameworks, GDPR compliance, and cloud security best practices.
• Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
• Ability to produce wireframes, architectural diagrams, and comprehensive documentation for governance and review processes.

