Senior Data Architect
Click to Hire AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Click to Hire AB i Göteborg
Description:
We are looking for a senior data architect who will work in a BI & Analytics area called Parts Sales within Volvo Trucks.
This person should be able to understand business stakeholders and translate their needs into technical solutions.
Candidate must have
• Demonstrated experience as a Data Architect handling architectural responsibilities on large-scale implementations.
• Deep expertise in Azure Data Services, Databricks, and related cloud technologies & tool ecosystem.
• Advanced proficiency in data modeling techniques, including relational, dimensional, NoSQL & GraphDB models.
• Strong knowledge of API design, event-driven architectures, and streaming platforms (e.g., Kafka).
• Familiarity with AI/ML integration, enabling seamless incorporation of AI models into enterprise workflows.
• Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, Azure DevOps, and infrastructure automation.
• Skilled in SQL, Python, and PySpark for data engineering and architectural validation.
• Solid understanding of data governance frameworks, GDPR compliance, and cloud security best practices.
• Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
• Ability to produce wireframes, architectural diagrams, and comprehensive documentation for governance and review processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: divya.harish@clicktohire.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Click to Hire AB
(org.nr 559328-6031)
Stenkastagatan 7 (visa karta
)
421 72 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
9638451