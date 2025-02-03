Senior Data Analyst
2025-02-03
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Job Description
As a Senior Data Analyst, you are expected to lead complex analytics projects, mentor & lead team members, and contribute to the data landscape of our organization. You should have a strong background in data analytics & insights, setting and measuring KPIs, excellent problem-solving skills, good grip in understanding business problems and stakeholder needs, as well as a keen interest in emerging technologies.
Responsibilities
Main focus is the full data analysis scope of the product & domain of work to strongly contribute and potentially lead both the short- and long-term agenda.
Defining KPIs for their team/product. Regularly evaluating product performance to ensure contribution to strategic business goals.
Proactively identifying business needs and translating them into new use cases.
Leading data work involving exploring large data sets, optimizing queries, building data products, testing, evaluating model outputs, etc.
Actively engaging in stakeholder meetings, contributing valuable insights and updates on development progress and helping with roadmap development.
Supporting and driving collaboration with other products / teams, data colleagues and business stakeholders.
Actively leads data modeling conversations for an optimized structure for their domain.
Championing data best practices, process improvements, and innovative solutions to enhance product development and team efficiency.
Mentoring new data analysts and act as a strategic advisor, both to own product / area of work as well as business. Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and community building within and beyond own organizational belonging.
Qualifications
Applicable working experience or Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business or a related field.
High proficiency in SQL. Working experience with git, Python/R and transformation tools such as dbt.
Strong with most aspects of data visualization tools such as PowerBI.
Strong theoretical and applied knowledge in statistics.
Excellent business acumen and good understanding of H&M's businesses throughout the whole value chain.
Advanced presentation skills, including the ability to engage and persuade senior stakeholders with data-driven insights
Familiarity, interest in and ideally some experience with AI (i.e. machine learning)
Strong experince with data product development and ownership.
Experience leading projects and mentoring team members.
Proven ability to leading conversations with business stakeholders and translating complex business requirements into technical specifications.
Proven ability to proactively identifying complex data analysis opportunities based on business priorities and goals.
Where applies, good understanding of product development principles.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 15-February 2025.
