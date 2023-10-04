Senior Data Analyst - Customer Service
2023-10-04
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Who you are?
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast-paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Klarna we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.
We are looking for a skilled and driven data analyst that is eager to make a business impact and create value by leveraging data and analytics.
What does the team do?
As a Data Analyst, you will work with a team of analysts to develop and maintain data analytics tools that enable insights and actionable recommendations for the entire Customer Service organization. You will leverage SQL and QlikSense to transform raw data into meaningful insights that drive business decisions and improve customer experiences. You will work closely with multiple stakeholders from within Klarnas biggest organization to understand their needs and collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain SQL queries and QlikSense dashboards that enable analytics and insights for the Customer Service organization.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for data-driven improvements to Customer Service processes and experiences.
Translate business needs into technical requirements and develop data models to support reporting and analytics needs.
Analyze and interpret large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
Communicate complex data and insights to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
Monitor data quality and identify and resolve data issues.
Stay up-to-date on industry trends and new technologies related to data analytics and reporting.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in a technical or quantitative field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or similar.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in data analytics and reporting.
Strong SQL skills and experience with QlikSense or a similar data visualization tool.
Ability to analyze and interpret large datasets and communicate insights to non-technical stakeholders.
Strong problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
Experience with Python or R is a plus.
A curious mindset - you'll be someone who loves to question the why!
Working proficiency and communication skills in verbal and written English.
If you are a highly motivated individual who is passionate about using data to drive business decisions and improve customer experiences, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, hybrid within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
