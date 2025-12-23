Senior Data Analyst - Analytics & BI
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Data Analyst within the Analytics & BI team at H&M Group, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our Commercial Development & Growth function. You will work closely with stakeholders across the organization to drive strategic initiatives and address the most important topics on our agenda.
To shine in this role you will...
Work with a wide range of stakeholders within Commercial Development & Growth to understand their analytical needs
Lead and execute end-to-end analytical projects focused on areas such as retail strategy, store and online growth, customer behaviour and store planning
Translate complex business questions into structured analysis plans, leveraging large internal and external datasets to deliver clear, data-driven recommendations to senior stakeholders.
Perform ad-hoc analyses to quickly address urgent business questions and support fast decision making
Contribute to the development of best practices, analytical frameworks, and ways of working within the Analytics & BI team
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimize all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organization.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A degree in a quantitative field such as engineering, business, economics, finance, or statistics.
At least 5 years of experience in data, insight, or business analyst roles, either in-house or as a consultant.
A proven ability to lead and deliver end-to-end analytical projects that drive business impact.
Experience translating complex business questions into structured analysis plans and actionable insights.
Experience from working with SQL to extract and transform data from large and complex datasets as well as using R or Python to analyse data further
And people who are...
Strong communicators who can clearly present findings and influence stakeholders at all levels.
Business-savvy and quick to interpret data in a broader commercial context.
Proactive and self-driven, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently.
Collaborative team players who enjoy sharing knowledge and building capabilities across teams.
Aligned with H&M's values, with a passion for growth, innovation, and creating customer value.
Please note that due to the holidays, we will start reviewing the applications after January 8th.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound.
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where your insights directly influence strategic decisions.
A collaborative culture that values innovation, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to the agreement. The role is based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. We are eager to meet you!
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9663466