Senior Cybersecurity Architect - Automotive PKI & Embedded Systems
Job description
Randstad Digital is currently looking for a Cybersecurity Architect for an expert-level consultant assignment with a global leader in the mobility and transport technology sector, based in Gothenburg.
In this role, you will be part of a specialized Cybersecurity team, responsible for the design and implementation of PKI-based solutions to protect vehicle ECUs and enterprise systems. You will be involved in shaping the cybersecurity landscape for future connected vehicle platforms and embedded infrastructure - both onboard and offboard.
You will work cross-functionally across the organization, lead technical working groups, and contribute to strategic security architecture and risk analysis activities.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Architect and implement Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions for ECU subscribers, covering both onboard and offboard systems
Design and manage cybersecurity controls for embedded systems in connected vehicles
Support and contribute to TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) activities
Lead cross-functional working groups and act as a subject matter expert in cybersecurity and PKI
Provide expert-level guidance and mentorship to teams on standards, protocols, and secure design
Contribute to the development and deployment of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS)
Align architecture with international standards such as ISO/SAE 21434, ISO 27000, ISO 26262, UNECE R155
Work hands-on with network security protocols such as TLS, IPSec, Ethernet, and wireless communications
Educate colleagues and stakeholders on security frameworks and onboard/offboard PKI practices
Other Information
Work type: Hybrid - onsite presence in Gothenburg required
Start date: Flexible
Qualifications
Required
Minimum 12 years of experience in cybersecurity and embedded systems
Deep expertise in PKI architecture for embedded ECUs
Proven experience with cybersecurity solutions and controls for both onboard and offboard systems
Strong knowledge of network protocols: TLS, IPSec, Ethernet, and wireless technologies
Hands-on experience with TARA methodology
Experience in leading cross-functional teams and complex technical discussions
Familiarity with C-ITS and industry standards such as ISO 15118-2 / -20
Preferred
Strong understanding of functional safety (ISO 26262) and its intersection with cybersecurity
Background in automotive cybersecurity
Excellent communication and leadership skills in a global and technical environment
