Senior CyberArk Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
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Do you have a passion for Privileged Access Management and are you looking for work in a dynamic environment where Security is Everyone's Business?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Play a critical role in maintaining, developing and expanding our PAM infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud.
Your expertise will support Swedbank's efforts to integrate cutting-edge security technologies within agile frameworks. Your leadership will be instrumental as we transition towards cloud-based PAM solutions vital for protecting sensitive financial data.
Key Responsibilities;
Lead the maintenance, operations, and development of CyberArk solutions tailored to Swedbank's needs.
Drive the expansion and optimization of CyberArk services across multiple regions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including IT and compliance departments and auditors, ensuring seamless integration of security measures.
Take a proactive role in transitioning Swedbank's PAM solutions to cloud-based infrastructures developing a robust hybrid system.
Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior engineers within Swedbank's collaborative environment.
Ensure compliance with industry-specific security policies and best practices.
Incident management and On Call. Keeping this critical service up and running.
Developing automation around PAM services which includes, automated onboarding, offboarding, Just-In-Time access and Zero Standing Privilege.
Integrate various use-cases with IGA and ticketing systems.
What is needed in this role:
A degree in Computer Science or a related discipline, or comparable hands-on experience in the field.
Ideally, 7-10 years of experience working with CyberArk solutions in complex or large-scale environments.
Strong expertise in CyberArk maintenance, operations, and development specific to complex environments.
Experience working in agile teams, with a track record of leading initiatives that address sophisticated cybersecurity challenges. Experience in the financial sector is a plus, but not required.
Fluent in English; proficiency or understanding of Swedish is beneficial for internal communications.
Certified CyberArk engineer/architect.
Familiarity with automation tools and practices-such as containers, CI/CD pipelines, and APIs-is a strong advantage.
Please note that this position requires eligibility for security clearance, which require Swedish citizenship
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professionals, who work together to deliver challenging projects, enhancing security to reduce risk and maintain stakeholder trust while delivering business value and customer satisfaction which contributes to Swedbank's position in society." Pär Kidman, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 11.05.2026. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Location: Stockholm, Malmö, Göteborg
Recruiting manager: Pär Kidman, +46722107326
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-26437-18767". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9863317