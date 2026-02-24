Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Consultant - OpenCTI
2026-02-24
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will support the design, operationalization, optimization, and integration of a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) platform (OpenCTI or equivalent) in a complex enterprise banking environment. The role is hands-on and delivery-focused, combining operational CTI execution with the ability to standardize and improve intelligence products and ways of working.
Job DescriptionSupport the design and operationalization of a CTI platform (OpenCTI or equivalent) in an enterprise setting
Produce and support operational intelligence reporting and contribute to improving CTI intelligence products
Advise on optimization and standardization of CTI workflows, processes, and deliverables
Provide practical recommendations based on real platform usage, not vendor-level guidance
Contribute to integration and technical architecture to enable operational value for SOC, incident response, and threat hunting
Create documentation and support knowledge transfer to relevant stakeholders
Align CTI platform work with the project structure and operational needs
RequirementsHands-on, end-to-end CTI lifecycle experience with real operational execution (not purely advisory)
Ability to support operational intelligence reporting and improve/standardize intelligence products
Direct experience using OpenCTI or an equivalent CTI platform in a live operational setting
Ability to support platform integration and technical architecture in an enterprise environment
Experience enabling operational value for SOC, incident response, and threat hunting
Documentation and knowledge transfer capability
Fluent English
Nice to haveCombined solution, implementation, and integration expertise (rather than only one dimension)
