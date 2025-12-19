Senior Cyber Security Engineer
2025-12-19
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
The Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) is a key security function at H&M Group, forming the last line of defence verifying and supporting other security controls, safeguarding company staff and assets 24/7. This role will strengthen our Cyber Defense Engineering capability as demand; regulatory requirements and assistance are needed throughout the organization.
You have previously worked in the Azure cloud and with *nix shells and have no problem navigating in VM's or containers while doing some Python development. Now you want to grow or become the driver of good processes and system ownership, improving security posture in a global enterprise.
Example of the work our team is doing:
Owners of the SOC Registry, ongoing work of documenting, documenting and alerting.
Continuously improving our ingest sources from both enterprise and e-com to filter out security events and work together with analysts visualizing current information.
Creating patch, updates and architectural processes and routines adhering to H&M security standards and external frameworks and regulations.
Improve way or working in the team as well as towards other teams.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
We are a collaborative team that works closely with analysts and other security functions within the group that we visualize data for. We have the ownership and responsibility to develop, setup, manage requirements on systems and services that we deliver to security analysts.
It is important to this role that you are familiar with Infrastructure as Code, Terraform, Containers and a CI/CD pipeline way of working. Understand the importance of ITIL and the following processes that we visualize so that everyone can improve and enhance. We do not expect you to know everything; but you have to want to improve and move forward with the team.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Broad and deep knowledge in Python and/or Azure.
Experience in operations, understanding importance of documentation and process flows.
Ability to navigate in *nix and have your favorite shell and maybe even a favorite prompt.
An interest in security field with at least an overall knowledge of ISO standards, security frameworks and understanding of log handling and ingestion.
Previous experience of handling large log volumes.
Willingness to learn modern technology stacks/services.
A proactive and collaborative mindset.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Please note: Interviews will start after 7 January 2026
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
117 43 STOCKHOLM
