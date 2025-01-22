Senior Customs Specialist
2025-01-22
Om tjänsten Why join our team? / A message from our team!
The PI Logistics team is responsible for all outsourced logistics operations, including customs, cost control, managing sales of returns as well as monitoring overall performance and drive process and cost improvements. You'll be working in a team of enthusiastic and competent colleagues as well as with Sales/Marketing departments, logistic service providers, customs brokers, finance, cost control departments and local customs authorities in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.
What will this role achieve?This role will be Reporting to the PI Logistics Manager. As the Senior Customs Specialst you will lead the day-to-day work within our customs team, we expect you to be the expert in your field and this requires focus on both operational (hands on) as well as strategical tasks. You will be working closely with the PI Logistcs team, outsourced operational logistics teams both in B2B and D2C flows, internal divisions and centralized customs teams in the Netherlands and Suwon, South Korea, leading the Customs related activities for the Samsung Electronics Nordic.
The main responsibilities will be:
• Implementation of the Customs strategy, in line with the company's policies & procedures,
• Management and adherence of Customs compliance to ensure continuous compliance with local customs regulations in all Nordic markets as well as per our AEO authorization
• Indentification of Customs related risks and implement measures to mitigate those.
• Responsible for Customs audits and be the first point of contact for local customs authorities.
You as Senior Customs Specialist will be the official Samsung Electronics Nordic contact for the local Customs authorities, representing Samsung for Customs at national authorities and monitoring current and impending changes to customs regulations and perform an assessment of the impact to Samsung Electronics Nordic.
Work experience
5 years + of work experience in a similar position in the industry (multi-national organization) with both B2B and end consumer sales or in Big 4 tax advisory firms or equivalent, with in-depth knowledge of local (Nordic) customs regulations and excise legislation.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• University degree or equivalent in customs/laws/finance
• Skilled in Customs/financial applications (SAP) is a plus.
• Excellent MS Office tools (Excel).
• Ability to establish contacts, existing network within customs and governmental organizations is a plus.
• Excellent interpersonal and communications skills.
• Ability to deliver on strict deadlines and make things happen
Required language skills:
Fluency in English
Swedish is preferred
