Senior Customer Manager
2026-01-08
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Karlstad
, Malmö
, Skellefteå
Senior Customer Manager wanted - Are you ready to develop our digital futures?
Tietoevry Create is seeking a dynamic and inspiring sales leader (at Senior Manager or Director level) to join our team of talents specializing in telecom engineering and especially radio access networks. In this role you will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expanding our presence with one of our largest customers, with plenty of fun along the way!
At Tietoevry Create, we are a leading provider of engineering services in the telecom R&D domain. Our cutting-edge expertise and global delivery capabilities makes us uniquely fit to address our customers product development challenges.
Key responsibilities to embark upon in your new role:
• Strategic Leadership: Develop and execute the sales strategy for your customer segment in close cooperation with dedicated Delivery Executive and Business & Tech Advisor for the segment. Drive revenue growth, customer acquisition, and market expansion initiatives, aligned with the overall business objectives.
• Customer Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders in your customer segment. Understand their business challenges and objectives, and position and build our reputation as a transformative and value-driven digital engineering partner.
• Business Development: Identify new business opportunities, nurture leads, drive sales activities and close deals to achieve sales targets. Develop a strong sales culture in collaboration with delivery leaders/managers and senior consultants to both develop tailored solutions that meet customer needs and to keep up a highly proactive customer centricity focus.
Key requirements to make you successful (if you don't tick off all, we can develop your skills too):
• Proven experience (5 years+) in sales roles within the Tech/IT/Consulting industry, preferably in selling telecom R&D services.
• Solid people network and understanding of industry-specifics in targeted segment including its challenges, trends, and key players.
• Strong track record of driving sales growth, exceeding targets, and building successful customer relationships.
• Solid familiarity with sales pipeline management practices, various sales methodologies/processes, and associated system and tools support
• Excellent people management and relationship building skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate teams.
• Strong communication and negotiation abilities, with the aptitude to influence key stakeholders.
• Strategic mindset, with the ability to develop and execute effective sales strategies.
• Results-oriented and driven by achieving tangible business outcomes.
• Higher education at Bachelor level or higher (alternative educational training/experience will be considered)
• Fluency in both written and spoken Swedish and English languages
What we offer
We offer you professional growth, purposeful and meaningful engagements, and an outstanding work-life balance, all backed by competitive compensation! As part of our team, you will take part in creating the future of a growing and fast-developing tech sector as part of a team whose culture is built upon a strong sense of support, fun & belonging. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working. Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to unlearn and relearn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired?
We look forward to your application! Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we will reach out to you. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today. If you have any questions regarding this role, please contact Elias Ankarstad, elias.ankarstad@tieto.com
Hope to hear from you soon!
Location: Solna
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
Tietoevry thrives with diversity, and we welcome applicants of all genders, ages, abilities, ethnicities, orientations, beliefs, and backgrounds.
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust, and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 15,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprises and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do.
Creating purposeful technology to reinvent the world for good
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18
E-post: elias.ankarstad@tieto.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tietoevry AB
169 03 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Tietoevry Sweden Support Services AB Jobbnummer
9674591