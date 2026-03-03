Senior Cross-Platform Applications Developer
Peaky Development AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Peaky Development AB i Malmö
We are looking for a Senior Cross-Platform Applications Developer to take full technical ownership of our customers streaming service client-applications across Web, Android, iOS, and TV platforms.
This role requires a highly independent individual capable of architecting, developing, deploying, and maintaining the complete suite of client applications for a commercial streaming platform, including conducting code reviews and establishing and enforcing technical standards across all client platforms.
About Peaky Development:
We are a small consulting firm based in Malmö but with international reach. We help companies build, maintain, and improve their digital products. Our focus is on developing no-fluff solutions and maintaining best performance for our customers.
Responsibilities:
Lead architecture and development of Web, mobile, and TV streaming clients.
Own long-term maintenance strategy and technical roadmap planning for all client applications.
Oversee production deployments and release management across all platforms.
Maintain strong typing standards and shared contracts across the client ecosystem.
Ensure feature parity and UX consistency across platforms.
Coordinate with backend developers and product stakeholders while maintaining independent technical ownership.
Qualifications:
English Level C1+
5+ years experience developing production-grade multi-platform applications.
Production experience with: React, React Native, MobX, Native Android development (Kotlin and Java) and Native iOS development (Swift and Objective-C)
Extensive experience with strongly typed TypeScript.
Strong understanding of CORS, cookies, authentication flows, and session management across web and mobile client applications.
Experience deploying and managing web and mobile applications to production.
What We Offer:
Minimum oversight work environment
Occupational Pension
Flexible hybrid working model
25 days of annual leave
We are an equal opportunity employer. Employment decisions are based on qualifications, experience, and business needs.
We comply with applicable Swedish employment laws and regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-17
E-post: jobs@peakydevelopment.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Peaky Development AB
(org.nr 559559-9662), https://peakydevelopment.se/ Jobbnummer
9772858