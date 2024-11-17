Senior Cosmetic Chemist
Hardford AB / Kemistjobb / Linköping Visa alla kemistjobb i Linköping
2024-11-17
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hardford AB i Linköping
This is a full-time on-site role for a Senior Cosmetic Chemist at Hardford located in Linköping. The chemist will be responsible for formulating and developing cosmetic products, conducting experiments and analysis, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to meet project goals.
Qualifications:
• 3 years of experience of formulating cosmetic products working for a company producing cosmetic products. This includes creating concepts, working in the lab, performing all tests related. Experience of formulating must include skin care, hair care, hair styling.
• 3 years of experience of project management related to formulation, raw materials validation or substitution
Regulatory Compliance knowledge
Experience of change management
Collaborative and Teamwork skills
Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
Education: Master's degree in Chemistry or Cosmetic Science or Chemical Engineer
Languages: English and Swedish Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-27
E-post: info@hardford.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Cosmetic Chemist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hardford AB
(org.nr 556101-3755) Arbetsplats
Hardford AB Jobbnummer
9015423