Senior Consultant Test Engineers
Dizayee Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dizayee Solutions AB i Göteborg
DSAB is seeking a Senior Consultant Test Engineer to join our team as a consultant for automotive customers in Gothenburg. In this role, you will conduct comprehensive tests across multiple levels, for different ECUs including manual/automated testing in vehicles, stand-alone setups, test benches, HIL systems, SIL, MIL, and test automation. You will be responsible for day-to-day test operations, ensuring test equipment is maintained and calibrated. Additionally, you will handle the tasks as per team needs and deliveries.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan, execute, and analyze tests in collaboration with team members.
Perform tests at various levels, including manual vehicle testing, HIL systems, and test automation.
Maintain, calibrate, and install test objects on the test bed.
Program and configure automated test systems.
Learn and apply new testing methods to complex systems.
Qualifications:
MSc/BSc in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, Electric Power, Embedded Software, Computer Science, or related fields.
Proven experience in testing, Verification & Validation.
Hands-on experience with HIL, SIL, and MIL systems.
Proficient with tools such as CANalyzer, CANOe, INCA.
Proficient with tools such as Systemweaver, Elektra
Experience with CI/CD and automation processes.
Good to have: Python, C/C++, DSA
Fluent in English
Strong system understanding and ability to analyze requirements and create test cases.
Valid B-category Swedish driving license.
Join DSAB and become part of an experienced team with exciting opportunities for growth and development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30
E-post: mushir@dsab.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Test Engineers". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dizayee Solutions AB
(org.nr 559319-1736)
411 01 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8911389