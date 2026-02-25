Senior Consultant
The Company
Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) is a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services, dedicated to helping the world's leading companies build stronger businesses. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey (U.S.), Cognizant has over 340,000 employees as of January 2025. Cognizant is a member of the NASDAQ-100, the S&P 500, the Forbes Global 1000, and the Fortune 500 and is ranked among the top performing and fastest growing companies in the world.
Manufacturing - Consulting
Manufacturing industry in Sweden is going through a digital transformation journey with the focus on making data-centric Investment decisions, enhanced customer experience (through digital and data enablement), sustainable and reliable infrastructure, digitalization of the aging infrastructure, visualization of their disparate decision support systems in a single pane of glass and most importantly disruption from innovative technologies entering the marketplace.
Energy & Utilities - Consulting
Energy & utilities in Sweden is going through a transformation journey with the focus on making data-centric Asset Investment decisions, enhanced customer experience (through digital and data enablement), sustainable and reliable infrastructure(green energy driven water treatment, fewer leakages etc.), digitalisation of the aging infrastructure, visualisation of their disparate decision support systems in a single pane of glass and most importantly disruption from innovative technologies entering the marketplace.
Cognizant has engagements with multiple energy & utilities clients in Sweden where we are helping them being customer obsessed and lead the transformation initiatives to build new offerings, solutions and innovative business models aligned to the market trends and regulatory commitments.
Job Summary
As a Senior Consultant you will play a pivotal role in driving business transformation through expert analysis and strategic stakeholder management. You will leverage your extensive experience in business process modeling and domain knowledge to optimize operations and enhance efficiency. Collaborating in a hybrid work model you will contribute to impactful projects without the need for travel.
Responsibilities
Lead comprehensive business analysis to identify opportunities for process improvement and operational efficiency.
Oversee stakeholder management to ensure alignment and successful project execution.
Provide expert guidance in business process modeling to streamline operations and enhance productivity.
Utilize domain knowledge to inform strategic decisions and drive business success.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of business processes.
Implement business operations strategies that align with organizational goals and objectives.
Facilitate Scrum meetings to promote agile methodologies and foster team collaboration.
Drive initiatives that enhance multi-channel operations and supply chain management.
Analyze business requirements to develop actionable insights and solutions.
Develop and maintain documentation to support business processes and operations.
Monitor industry trends to ensure the company remains competitive and innovative.
Support the development of business strategies that enhance customer satisfaction and business growth.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. Qualifications
Possess strong analytical skills and experience in business analysis and process modeling.
Demonstrate proficiency in stakeholder management and effective communication.
Exhibit deep domain knowledge in business operations and supply chain management.
Have experience in multi-channel operations and agile methodologies.
Show capability in developing strategic business solutions and driving process improvements.
Certifications Required
Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Scrum Master Certification
