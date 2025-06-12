Senior Consultant
Role - Senior Consultant
Technology - Azure, ADF, Informatica IDMC (ETL), Teradata
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Data Engineer
Job Description: We are seeking experienced Data Engineers to join our team in Sweden. The ideal candidates will have a strong background in Azure, Azure Data Factory (ADF), Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), and Teradata DB. Responsibilities include designing, developing, and maintaining data pipelines, ensuring data quality, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver data solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement data pipelines using Azure and ADF, Informatica IDMC
• Manage and optimize data workflows in IDMC
• In depth knowledge of Teradata DB platform, scripting (BTEQ), and its utilities
• Ensure data quality and integrity through robust testing and validation processes.
• Collaborate with data scientists, analysts, and other stakeholders to understand data requirements and deliver solutions.
• Monitor and troubleshoot data pipeline issues to ensure smooth operations.
Qualifications:
• Experience in migration projects
• Proven experience with Azure, ADF, Informatica IDMC, Teradata
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
• Experience with data modeling, ETL processes, and data warehousing
• Familiarity with data governance and compliance standards
Overview
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
