Senior Consultant
2025-06-11
Assignment Brief - Senior Consultant in Active Directory & Cloud Migrations
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and hands-on consultant for an advanced technical assignment focusing on Active Directory and cloud-based tenant migrations. This opportunity is ideal for a professional who has extensive, up-to-date experience with identity and access management tools and enjoys working in complex IT environments.
Role Overview:
As part of this engagement, you will be directly involved in executing large-scale migrations, including Active Directory restructures and tenant-to-tenant cloud transitions. You will work closely with the client's internal specialist and take a leading role in driving migration activities, with a particular emphasis on the use of Quest OnDemand for identity migration and synchronization.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and support the execution of directory service and tenant migrations in enterprise environments.
Operate and configure tools related to identity transformation and hybrid environment management.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and technical experts to ensure successful migration strategies and execution.
Troubleshoot, monitor, and resolve issues related to data integrity, identity conflicts, and access management during the migration process.
Contribute to technical documentation and provide knowledge transfer to internal teams as needed.
Required Expertise:
Extensive and current experience working with Quest OnDemand (actively used within the past 12 months).
Strong hands-on background in Active Directory migrations and cloud-based tenant-to-tenant transitions.
Proven ability to work with and manage large volumes of user data securely and efficiently.
Collaborative mindset with the ability to quickly integrate into ongoing projects.
Fluent communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Assignment Details:
Start Date: August 1st, 2025
End Date: December 31st, 2025 (with potential for extension)
Workload: Flexible (50% to 100% depending on availability)
Location: Remote, hybrid, or onsite - as per agreement with the client
This is a highly specialized role that requires a strong technical foundation and real-world experience. If you're ready to take on a pivotal role in a critical migration program, we look forward to reviewing your profile.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9383856