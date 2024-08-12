Senior Consultant
Oracle Svenska AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you someone who enjoys working with clients? If you have experience within healthcare, this is an incredible opportunity to excel in an exciting, fast-paced arena!
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Senior Healthcare IT Consultant to join an exciting project for an integrated digital healthcare environment, replacing many existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities for a comprehensive solution. Join us and create the future!
What you will do
As a consultant, you will consult with clients on core service line workflows, including current state and future state, and work with the client to map out stop-start-continue processes to determine how the system will be designed and tested. In addition, you will help identify gaps, resolve outstanding design questions, plan, and facilitate client meetings and key events to ensure decisions are made, project progress milestones are met, and client goals are achieved
Your role will coach the client on data collection and system design requirements and analyse to determine optimal solution build and implementation. Test and perform client-specific configuration in client environments following client requirements.
Importantly you will identify, resolve, and report solution status, risks, and issues to client and project leadership. Provide on-site conversion troubleshooting support and issue resolution, identify inefficiencies and areas with opportunities for improvement with KPIs, and propose changes to the client. Cultivate client relationships to achieve business objectives.
What we will offer you
• A competitive salary with exciting benefits
• Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
• An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
• Flexible and hybrid working so you can do your best work
• Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
• Core benefits such as life insurance, pension, and many others
• An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
Required Experience
• Bachelor's degree in a related field or 4 years equivalent relevant experience
• At least 5 years experience working in healthcare
• Consulting/experience in a client facing role
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Preferred Experience
• Healthcare or Information Technology experience
• Software implementation experience
Expectations
• Willing to travel to local client site as required (20-40% travel)
• Willing to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8835024