Senior Construction Engineer Electrical
Northvolt AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-12
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a senior construction engineer - electrical. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ensure a safe workplace, safe systems of work, competent personnel and safe working practices and culture.
Supervise contractors/schedule/execution/work package delivery.
Under the supervision of the CM, liaise with engineering, commissioning, equipment 's installation team, vendors and launch team.
Provide technical & organizational support to electrical site staff.
Participate in the preparation and planning of projects and their implementation.
Keep up to date on the laws, regulations and procedures that govern the implementation of your assignments.
Basic knowledge of contracted terms.
Maintaining a good work environment through competent and modern leadership.
Contribute to find new solutions that contribute to improvements.
Ensure high quality and goal fulfilment.
Committed to consensus and unity in your group regarding the company's visions and goals.
Requirements:
8 years of experience in industrial construction projects.
Electrical design experience is a must but not mandatory.
Handover electrical systems to commissioning (total or partial).
Knowledge of Eurocode.
VFD parameter setting.
Electrical LOTO process.
Basic knowledge with Elsäkerhetsverket regulations and provisions applicable to construction projects.
Basic knowledge with AB04 (general conditions of contract for building & civil engineering works & building services in Sweden).
Basic knowledge with ABT06 (general conditions of contract for design & construct contracts for building, civil engineering and installation works in Sweden).
Knowledge and experience regarding how to support individual as well as team growth.
Management experience (dotted line) is a must.
Driven by technical development and implementation of ideas in the technical area and in the engineering tools.
You're interested in development of collaboration other discipline and co-operation with focus on continuous progress regarding way of working.
An open mind and see possibilities were others see problems.
You are able to manage and enjoy variation in workload.
