Senior Communications Advisor for IT
2023-10-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
We are looking for a Senior Communications Advisor for IT to be part of a small competent team with a clear focus and goal, in which you will be challenged to take your own initiatives and responsibility to drive things forward, but where you will be supported at all times whenever necessary. At times it may be a bit hectic but in general you will have a good influence on planning your agenda to drive things your way. We are serious about reaching our goals, but we also think it is important to have fun while doing so!
The main focus will be:
Manage and maintain Vattenfall IT presence through execution of strategic communication plans to enhance brand visibility, promote key messages and support organizational goals together with the communication team.
Create engaging content for a variety of platforms, including intranet, social media, employee branding, presentation materials, postings and videos.
Proactively identify opportunities for positive exposure of Vattenfall IT.
Project communication; you will have dialogues with IT project leaders and support them in improving their communication skills to enhance the probability for project success. We are striving to use and develop structured approaches in doing this and to cooperate well with IT project managers and project stakeholders.
Also, you are expected to actively work and involve yourself in the other communication areas within the CIO Office. The team is small and has a wide and ambitious agenda; that is why we are looking for someone who is willing to take on other tasks whenever necessary.
Qualifications
The person we are looking for is able to adapt to changing circumstances and collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders. You are a team player and have a successful track record of managing international and interdisciplinary cooperation. Experience of large projects including sub projects is a merit. General knowledge of IT and common IT processes is desirable. A technical background is an advantage.
You have very good communication skills and is fluent in English and Swedish both verbally and in writing. Proficiency in one or more languages spoken in the IT organisation (German, Dutch or Polish) is a merit.
You feel comfortable working with different stakeholders on different levels, and can understand requirements and challenges, and translate these into efficient and clear communication plans/activities to support them. To excel in this, leadership skills are essential.
In short, we are looking for someone who has:
A relevant bachelor's or master's degree
5-10 years of work experience with at least some years in a senior position
Experience in social media platforms
Strong communication skills
Fluency in English and Swedish
Strong people management and leadership skills
Experience in international and interdisciplinary cooperation
An open mind, a willingness to take on different tasks and to be a team player
As a person you are open and responsive, quick to communicate and cooperate. You take initiative and work independently towards set goals. You are supportive and able to give constructive feedback. You are able to find your own way and to approach people. You are not afraid to ask questions.
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna, Stockholm
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Zahra Lindqvist zahra.lindqvist@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard
We welcome your application in English no later than 31st of October. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
