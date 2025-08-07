Senior Commercial Advisor
Incluso AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Commercial Advisor for a global company in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 7 months limited contract to begin with.
Job description
To provide commercial expertise to the Business Tech product organization, in order to deliver expected business value throughout the product life cycle. Commercial Advisors support by bringing rigor to business cases, executing deals that achieve business objectives, and identifying ways to optimize ongoing relationships with external partners. The Commercial Advisor has great leadership skills, believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. Working with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Delivering exceptional customer and business results.
Responsibilities
Negotiate with external partners to secure advantageous terms
Screening of potential new partners and collaborations relevant for the product area
Working with product leaders to define and secure the business case
Establish relevant type of commercial model/cooperation most likely to serve the business case
Perform collaboration and performance management according to framework and assess risks vs expected business outcome
Perform risk management for partner and vendor contracts and agreements
Devise negotiation strategy and best suited process for the deal
Identify potential deal designs to reflect deal objectives, eg. risk aversion vs. creating optionality
Manage deal making processes required such as RFP, tendering crafting, time planning etc.
Support set up for collaboration and governance between product stakeholders, partners and vendors
Skills and Abilities
Analytical skills (KPI's, business case construction)
Strategic thinker who can connect the objectives of a business case to the actions needed to execute
Problem-solving capabilities and pragmatic outlook
Negotiation and conflict-resolution skills
Ability to influence and persuade others
Solid communication skills, including being able to provide challenge in a constructive manner
Ability to set plans and to bring others along - cross-functional or interdisciplinary background a plus
Activator - noticing things and initiating action (actively optimizing)Proactive questioner, results-oriented, concrete, pragmatic, efficientInternational deal making experience
Experienced with, and understands, a wide variety of deal structures
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 7 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
117 60 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9449106