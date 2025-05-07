Senior Civil Engineer
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-05-07
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Overview:
The Senior Civil Engineer uses best practices and knowledge of internal or external issues to improve the Civil discipline within McDermott. They will act as a resource for colleagues with less experience and share their conceptual and practical expertise related to the Civil discipline. They solve complex problems and use discipline-specific knowledge to improve their products or services. The Senior Civil Engineer impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the Civil team and other related teams and ensures that they work within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Perform conceptual, FEED, Studies, and detailed analyses and design as per design basis, project specifications, design codes, and standards
Direct Engineering team as a Lead Engineer on small projects
Apply knowledge and skills to a wide range of standard and nonstandard situations
Prepare clear and accurate detailed design calculations and analyses, including design reports and procedures
Manage own time to meet agreed deadlines and budgets and develop plans for short-term work activities in own area
Communicate and explain complex issues and work to establish understanding
Train/mentor Engineers
Assist MOPEX offices with projects
Initiate interface with other disciplines to obtain input for discipline designs
Provide engineering support as required
Perform engineering checks of drafting
Perform engineering checks prepared by others within the discipline
Perform design verification through single discipline check and assist with inter-discipline checks (IDC)
Prepare MTOs of foundations and structures
Prepare specifications
Prepare subcontract documents
Review vendor data
Prepare technical bid evaluations
Check designs for operational requirements, constructability, and maintainability
Tasks as Engineering Specialist
Perform independent computer analyses of foundations and structures
Prepare details and layouts of foundations and structures
Prepare structural analyses and reports on calculations or perform specialist tasks (i.e., architectural designs, underground piping designs, complex foundations/structures, weight control reports, the center of gravity reports)
Specialized in several fields (geotechnical, steel, concrete, dynamic calculations, FEM, fatigue calculations, earthquake, blast, architectural)
Specialized in some design codes (EC, ACI/AISC/API, GOST)
Prepare project engineering guides
Coordinate and check the work of engineers and designers
Tasks as Lead Engineer
Work as Lead Engineer on small projects or act as area lead or deputy lead
Full Responsibility for all engineering and design work on small-size projects
Full control and manages work hours, materials, progress
Work closely with the Design Coordinator, area leads, etc.
Coordinate with project management
Assist the Project Manager in:
Prepare deliverable control
Prepare schedule
Prepare progress reports
Prepare labor and capital expenditure estimates
File engineering work
Give relevant feedback to the department
Reports to:
Project: Lead Engineer/PEM
Functional: Supervising Department Manager
Liaise With: All Engineering disciplines, Construction site/Fabrication Group, Safety Dept, Document Control, Procurement
Group, Subcontractors and Vendors, and Customers
Supervises: Engineers and Designers
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree in Engineering
8-15 years in oil and gas with a major contractor or consultant, predominantly performing detail design
Strong working knowledge of many design techniques and analysis methods, and detailed knowledge of the content and application of standards codes and guidelines as applicable
Preferably Registered Professional Engineer or member of professional engineering society as applicable
Seasoned knowledge of engineering standards and specifications
Good knowledge of engineering software
Able to work independently
Good working knowledge of English, both oral and written
HSE, TQM, and cost-conscious
Good technical structural knowledge
Good organizer, motivator, and supervisor
Keen on improving the effectiveness of the work
Show flexibility and ensure proper hand-over with regards to:
The reassignment to other departments/construction sites/fabrication yards
The replacement of colleagues during illness and holidays
The provision of assistance to other colleagues with heavy workloads (also other projects) when possible/desirable
The managing/learning of current working methods and software applications
Reassignment to other McDermott offices
Good understanding of the other engineering departments Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06
E-post: se.airswift@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311)
961 40 BODEN Jobbnummer
9326494