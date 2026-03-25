Senior Category Manager (Indirect Procurement)
Voi Technology AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gävle
, Örebro
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Senior Category Manager (Indirect Procurement), you will own and develop Voi's indirect procurement for selected categories, from spend analysis and sourcing to supplier relationship management and cost optimisation. You will work closely with Procurement, Supply Chain, R&D and other teams, as well as senior stakeholders, to secure an efficient value chain and reduce total cost of ownership. You will play a key role in shaping how Voi partners with suppliers to support our growth and mission.
You will:
Set up an optimal structure for the indirect supply base in your categories.
Drive cost optimisation and continuous improvement programmes with stakeholders, aiming for market benchmarks.
Lead sourcing activities for indirect categories, proactively scanning the market for new suppliers and offers.
Manage contracting, supplier relationships and performance evaluations, building long-term partnerships with key suppliers.
Conduct negotiations with new and existing suppliers to secure availability in key and critical categories.
Proactively identify supply risks and apply relevant mitigation strategies.
Act as a subject matter expert in procurement, supporting the organisation with supplier development and procurement best practice.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
You are a structured, driven and collaborative procurement professional who enjoys combining strategic thinking with hands-on delivery. You build strong relationships, influence senior stakeholders and feel comfortable challenging the status quo to find better solutions for Voi.
You bring:
Bachelor's or master's degree in Engineering, Business, Economics, or similar, or equivalent experience.
Several years of experience in purchasing and/or procurement, ideally in an international context.
Proven experience leading improvement or cost optimisation projects with challenging deadlines, managing multiple tasks in parallel.
Strong negotiation skills, with credibility built through business insight and stakeholder management.
Some experience within IT procurement (e.g. equipment, licences, facilities) is an advantage.
High level of independence, ownership and accountability in driving results.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, presentation and communication skills.
Proven ability to work with many stakeholders and projects simultaneously.
Proficiency in English; other European languages are a plus.
Don't meet every requirement? If you are excited about this role and our mission, and have relevant, transferable skills, we encourage you to apply - even if you don't check every box.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scale-ups.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options programme.
Enjoy unlimited free Voi rides and a dog-friendly office.
Work together with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal.
Join the micromobility revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7457907-1911889". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://careers.voi.com
Sveavägen 56E (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9818072