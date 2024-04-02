Senior Category Buyer - Gothenburg
2024-04-02
Arbetsuppgifter
In this exciting assignment you will work for our client in the automotive industry. In Procurement, you are a valued member of an international team dedicated to cultivating and enhancing a top-tier group of suppliers. Guaranteeing the provision of goods and services at the optimal cost, quality, and technology level is crucial for satisfying the customer. Ultimately, the goal is to collaborate with individuals both within and outside the organization to deliver an exceptional experience for the customers.
Are you interested in collaborating with top suppliers in a challenging field, where the components play a significant role in the end product? The Climate department is currently seeking a new purchasing professional.
The Climate team is a division of the vehicle structure team and is in charge of all procurement tasks. As a buyer, you will oversee and assist in various sourcing projects that involve multiple departments. This includes tasks like planning, executing, analyzing, negotiating, choosing suppliers, ensuring sustainability, and managing contracts.
You will be responsible for supporting, developing, and executing supplier strategies, establishing and managing business relationships with suppliers and stakeholders. You will collaborate with key stakeholders to enhance the value of the client by improving cost, quality, and sustainability through market analysis, prioritization, negotiation tactics, and current production management.
As an individual, it is important to have the courage to challenge the existing norms or established approaches in collaboration with stakeholders, suppliers, and others. By taking proactive steps to enhance communication and seek shared resolutions, you can contribute to fostering better cooperation and outcomes.
Requirements
We are looking for someone with a University degree in a related field and at least 8 years of relevant work experience, particularly in purchasing/procurement. The ideal candidate should have expertise in negotiation, as well as strong analytical and problem-solving abilities. They should also be capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, along with excellent communication skills, is essential.
In order to excel in this position, you should possess a business-oriented mindset, uphold strong integrity and professionalism. You must be motivated by results, possess top-notch communication skills, and excel at collaborating effectively. You should thrive in both team settings and when working autonomously, tackling tasks with a positive attitude.
Start Date: 2024-04-11
End Date: 2024-06-28
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
