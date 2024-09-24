Senior Category Buyer - Gothenburg
2024-09-24
We are looking for a consultant for a position as a Category Buyer within climate. In Procurement, you are a member of an international team dedicated to building and managing a top-tier group of suppliers. Guaranteeing the delivery of goods and services at the appropriate price, level of quality, and technological advancement is crucial for the client's prosperity. Ultimately, the focus is on collaborating with individuals both within and outside the organization to provide an exceptional experience for car buyers and drivers.
What benefits can you gain from this opportunity?
Are you interested in collaborating with top suppliers in a specialized field, where components play a crucial role in the end product? The Climate team is currently seeking a new buyer. This team operates within the vehicle structure team and oversees all procurement activities.
In this position, you will be responsible for overseeing and aiding in various sourcing projects that involve multiple departments. This includes tasks such as planning, executing, evaluating, negotiating, choosing suppliers, ensuring sustainability, and managing contracts. Your role will also involve assisting in the formulation and execution of supplier strategies, as well as establishing and nurturing business relationships with suppliers and other relevant parties.
You take pleasure in collaborating actively with important stakeholders to gain insights into your product/area, its market dynamics, supply chain, and opportunities for advancement. This is aimed at enhancing the overall value of the client's brand in terms of cost-effectiveness, quality, and environmental impact.
The position involves conducting market research, determining priorities, and selecting the most effective negotiation strategies, along with managing ongoing business operations.
As an individual, it is important to be willing to challenge the existing situation or established methods with stakeholders, suppliers, and colleagues; and to actively seek to enhance understanding and collaborate on finding mutually beneficial solutions.
Do you meet the requirements?
We are looking for someone with a University degree in a related field and at least 8 years of relevant work experience, ideally in purchasing/procurement.
You should have strong negotiation skills, as well as excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities. Additionally, you should be able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. Fluency in English (both written and spoken) and strong communication skills are essential.
Personal Skills
In order to succeed in this role, it is important to have a mindset focused on business, along with demonstrating strong integrity and professionalism. You should be motivated to achieve goals, have good communication abilities, and be skilled at working well with others. Whether working on a team or by yourself, it is crucial to tackle tasks with enthusiasm and a constructive attitude.
Start Date: 2024-10-01
End Date: 2025-03-31
Deadline: ASAP/2024-09-30
Location: Torslanda
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
