Senior Calibration Engineer - Vehicle Motion Control
Aurobay Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-22
Aurobay develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. The Aurobay brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
Aurobay is part of HORSE Powertrain Limited, a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM customers around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
As a Senior Calibration Engineer at Aurobay you will conduct cutting-edge and innovative research and development to advance our technology and capabilities reaching our sustainability goal of net zero.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen or Skövde, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
Additional pension funding.
Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
Bachelor, Master's in mechanical, Physics, Chemist or Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, with a passion for cars and internal combustion engines.
Deep experience in calibration of ICE/Hybrid parameters to achieve attribute targets
Good communication and status reporting skills
A feeling for Cost, Quality and Time
Valid passenger car driving license issued in a European country
Your role at Aurobay As a Senior Calibration Engineer you will:
Optimize the behavior of the powertrain and vehicle control in order to fulfill the performance, emissions and drivability attributes.
Update and develop new functions to our in house application software.
Work in a project driven organization.
Perform tests in test cells and in vehicles.
Make test plans according to the project timing and gates.
Equal opportunities employer
We are an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together.
