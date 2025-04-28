Senior C++ Developer
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Senior C++ Engineer to join our team in designing, developing, and maintaining critical embedded software systems. In this role, you will work on high-impact projects where safety, security, reliability, and performance are paramount. If you're excited about developing innovative solutions and help shaping the future of autonomous systems, we'd love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain embedded software solutions using C++.
• Participate in the full software development lifecycle (SDLC), including requirements analysis, design, implementation, testing, debugging, and system integration.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of new features and technologies.
• Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software issues to minimize downtime and enhance system reliability.
• Write and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.
• Optimize existing codebases to improve performance and reliability.
• Stay up to date with modern C++ standards and advancements in embedded systems development.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Strong proficiency in C and C++ programming, with experience in embedded systems.
• Hands-on experience with Embedded Device Drivers, GitLab, Coverity, Polarion, and Linux-based environments.
• Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent organizational and time management abilities.
• 10+ years of relevant experience in C/C++ software development.
• Solid understanding of SDLC processes and agile methodologies.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Så ansöker du
