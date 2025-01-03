Senior c/c++-utvecklare
2025-01-03
Join Northab as a Senior C/C++ Developer!
Are you an experienced software developer with a passion for creating high-quality Windows applications? Northab is seeking a talented Senior C/C++ Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing robust applications using C, C++, or Java, while collaborating closely with your team in a vibrant and supportive environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop Windows applications based on detailed specifications using C, C++, or Java.
Participate in daily stand-up meetings to plan and discuss ongoing projects with your team.
Work in 7-week sprints to deliver high-quality software features.
Enhance your skills and knowledge in software development and quality assurance.
Collaborate effectively with team members to ensure seamless project execution.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Software Development or a related field.
At least 8 years of experience in software development.
Proficiency in C and C++ programming languages.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Ability to work on-site 100% of the time.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with Linux environments.
Familiarity with .NET framework.
Knowledge of DevOps practices.
Strong communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. As your comprehensive partner in IT project development and product innovation, we provide access to highly skilled teams and strategic expertise. Our holistic project management approach ensures seamless execution from start to finish, allowing you to focus on what you do best. Join us and be part of a team that values precision, quality, and collaboration.
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and contribute to exciting projects, we would love to hear from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Northab AB (org.nr 556911-3458)
Northab Jobbnummer
9086613