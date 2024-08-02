Senior Buyer Capex
2024-08-02
ValueOne is looking for an experienced Senior Buyer of CAPEX for a consultant assignment at a construction company with HQ in central Stockholm. The assignment can be carried out remotely anywhere in Sweden but frequent travelling for meetings in Stockholm and Uppsala is expected. The position must be filled as soon as possible and is expected to last until the end of the year.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Senior Buyer CAPEX you will be involved in the construction of a new production site for pharmaceutical production. The role means responsibility for managing and overseeing procurement activities related to purchasing of large equipment, negotiating large agreements and ensuring compliance with legal standards.
Main tasks:
Collaborate with Project Managers and other internal stakeholders to identify needs and ensure alignment with project objectives and timeline.
Lead negotiations for high-value and complex procurement agreements.
Manage procurement projects to ensure timely delivery within budget.
Identify and evaluate potential suppliers to ensure they meet project and client requirements. Develop and maintain strong relationships with key suppliers and vendors.
Prepare comprehensive supplier evaluation reports and presentations.
Analyze market trends and perform cost analyses.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand project and client requirements and provide procurement support.
Maintain close communication with project teams and stakeholders to keep them informed of order status.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of all orders, communications, and transactions. Ensure all documentation complies with internal policies and external regulatory requirements.
Experience and competencies
We are seeking a highly qualified candidate with several years of relevant experience. A master's degree or relevant professional certification is preferred but previous work life results and background are what matters. The ideal candidate will need to show concrete knowledge in handling large agreements regarding investments in machinery equipment and other larger investments. Strong negotiation and contract management skills are essential, along with an in-depth understanding of procurement processes and the legal aspects of contracting.
Effective collaboration, communication and interpersonal skills are crucial. The ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines and handle multiple tasks simultaneously is essential
Remote work is possible but you must be prepared to do regular trips to Stockholm and Uppsala. The role includes occasional travel to supplier sites and project locations.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
